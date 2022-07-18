Samoa Netball names Captain and Vice-Captain ahead of Oceania Netball Series

Ainsleyana Puleiata has been named Captain and Eseta Autagavaia will be the Vice-Captain of the side.

Samoa is one of the five teams from the competition vying for the two spots available from Oceania to proceed to Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town.

The match between Samoa and Tonga will be held tomorrow at 7.30pm (Fiji Time) straight after the match between Fiji and Papua New Guinea at 5.30pm (Fiji Time) in Suva, Fiji.

Samoa Netball Squad:

Ainsleyana Puleiata, Eseta Autagavaia, Emily Autugavaia, Frapalagi Laikong, GeraldineTaefu, Hannah Ridling, Jenifer Brown, larafina Tanielu- Stowers, Melissa Oloamanu, Rebekah Roache, Saviour Tui, Seiafi Lafaiali- Sapolu, Shenade Southon,, Soli Ropati.