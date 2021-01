Samoa Netball selects 22 players for Under-21 Training squad

Due to border restrictions, two training camps were conducted simultaneously for NZ-based players and Samoa-based players in December last year.

The squad has selected 22 members.

The Netball World Youth Cup 2021 will be held in Fiji from 1-19 December.

Samoa Netball Under-21 Training squad:

Alyssa Niko-Tuifao, Ariana Luamanu, Ausrae Harrison, Croshanlei Skipper-Lepou, Geraldine Taefu, Grace Fonoilaulii Siaosi, Grace Valele, Heta Matautia, Imelda Lolesio, Jenifer Brown, Jalani Moeono, Larafina Tanielu Stowers, Louisa Laiti, Maria Seumanutafa Gale, Margean Asiata, Olivia Ropati, Rylee Schuster, Rumei Meredith, Samantha Tuilaepa, Sayonara Alaalatoa, Tamara Jane Anderson, Taumuasila Matautia.