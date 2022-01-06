Samoa Weightlifting finishes on top of Oceania Online League

The achievement was accomplished after weightlifters claimed the overall championship trophy for both the women's and men’s divisions.

Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic President, Pauga Tala Pauga said the 11 medalists have automatically qualified for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year.

“We salute and recognise the dedication and hard work by our weightlifters and Coach/President Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork in their continued success, not only in the Oceania region, but on the international arena as well.”

“This achievement was made possible due to the consistent high level of performance by Samoa’s Weightlifting Federation in the region, as a weightlifting powerhouse here in the Pacific”.