Samoan boxer Faogali loses to Belarus in a strong contest at Tokyo Olympics

Belarus won by points 4-1 against Samoa.

Faogali managed to score a win in the last round but it was not enough to put down his opponent.

He thanked everyone that had supported him throughout in his preparation leading to his fight in Tokyo.

“Faafetai Samoa ma aiga mo tapuaiga.. I tried my best and thought I did enough, but wasn't to be.”

“To all my family, supporters, sponsors, coaches and Olympic Committee, thank you all for getting me here. E Agalelei Le Ali'I”

“God bless everyone,” he said on Facebook.