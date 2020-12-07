Samoan club Lupe Ole Soaga’s rise

The Samoan club created history earlier this year when they beat Fiji’s Ba FC 4-3 in their Group D OFC Champions League clash in Tahiti, which marked the first time a team had won a pool game since the current Qualifying Stage format was introduced in 2013-2014.

Lupe’s momentum carried them to domestic success as they recently defended their 2020 Samoa National League title. Their women’s side also claimed national honours, as well as their reserve team.

In October, Steven Dillon joined OFC in the role of Club and Leagues Officer and his arrival is a big boost for future development in the Pacific.