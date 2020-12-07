 

Samoan club Lupe Ole Soaga’s rise

BY: Loop Pacific
14:09, December 7, 2020
10 reads

Club development is a key area for OFC to focus on in the coming years and the success of Lupe Ole Soaga SC has shown what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

The Samoan club created history earlier this year when they beat Fiji’s Ba FC 4-3 in their Group D OFC Champions League clash in Tahiti, which marked the first time a team had won a pool game since the current Qualifying Stage format was introduced in 2013-2014.

Lupe’s momentum carried them to domestic success as they recently defended their 2020 Samoa National League title. Their women’s side also claimed national honours, as well as their reserve team.

In October, Steven Dillon joined OFC in the role of Club and Leagues Officer and his arrival is a big boost for future development in the Pacific.

     

Source: 
OFC
Tags: 
Samoa
Lupe Ole Soaga
OFC
  • 10 reads