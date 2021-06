The 18-year-old broke the record with a snatch of 136 kilograms.

The old record was set by Daniel Wakeling of Australia at 133 kilograms.

Don Opeloge also set a new Oceania record in the Men’s 96-kilogram division with a snatch of 176 kilogram.

Opeloge broke the record two weeks ago with 175 kilograms with a new record of 176 kilograms.

Samoa Weightlifting Association is yet to confirm its athletes for the Tokyo Olympics.