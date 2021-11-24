Silver Ferns to travel to England

The Ferns will play England, Australia and South Africa.

Subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the four international sides will take to the court on 15, 16, 18 and 19 January at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Teams will play each other head-to-head once, with a third and fourth place game and a final to decide the winner.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the series was an important part of the squad's preparation for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which get underway in July 2022.

"To be able to open the year with the Quad Series against three other world class teams is going to be hugely beneficial for our squad," Taurua said.

"With the uncertainty that Covid-19 has continued to bring to the international sporting landscape it's really important to get as much on court competition as we can as we continue to build towards the Commonwealth Game in Birmingham."

Jess Thirlby, England Roses Head Coach, added: "To welcome the world's best teams to London and reignite the Netball Quad Series is a great way to start the new year and provides us with much needed competition to test ourselves as we move ever closer to the hugely anticipated Commonwealth Games.

"Despite the challenges we've faced navigating the global pandemic over the last two years we have managed to seek opportunities which have seen us take on the world's best, but overseas. Hosting international sides in front of fans makes this series really special."

The Silver Ferns trials camp will be held in Wellington 15-17 December with the Silver Ferns team to be announced for the Netball Quad Series at the end of the camp.