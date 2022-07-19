Stowers and Oloamanu to represent Samoa Netball with pride

The series starts tonight with Samoa taking Tonga at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva, Fiji.

Both 19 years of age, Stowers and Oloamanu are currently the youngest players in the squad.

Stowers, who plays the position of Goal Shooter and Goal Keeper, said having to represent the team has made her more proud to be a Samoan.

“I’m proud of being Samoan, it’s where I grew up and my parents are full Samoan descent. It’s a country I take so much pride in.”

The Vaiala native is grateful to her mentor for moulding her into the netball player she has become.

“My coach Monalisa from St Mary’s Sports Club, she’s calm and collected when giving me tips on what I should do in the game. Also Irene Van Dyk.”

“Sharing the same experience, Oloamanu said being selected to represent the national netball team will enable her to gain experience.”

The Matafoa native plays the position of Goal Defend and Goal Keeper.

“My cousin, Peta Toeava is someone in my family who never gave up and always encourages the young ones to get fitter and keep on going. On the court her version is crazy and she is humble.”

Samoa will take on Tonga at 7.30pm (Fiji Time) straight after the match between Fiji and Papua New Guinea at 5.30pm (Fiji Time).