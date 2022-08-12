Team Samoa basks in best-ever Games

Fiji ranked 39 with two silver and two bronze, and Papua New Guinea were ranked joint 35th with one silver medal.

Nauru, Niue and Vanuatu each won a bronze medal each.

Samoa's weightlifters powered their way into games history with a gold medal and two silvers.

Weighlifter Vaipava Nevo Ioane announced his retirement from the sport and dedicated his achievement to long-time national coach Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork.

He and his wife have also named their youngest son Birmingham - he was born two days prior to his father's silver medal lift.

Samoa's Don Opeloge lifted gold in the 96kg division and set new games records to continue his family weightlifting legacy - two older siblings have won Commonwealth gold medals in the past.