Team Samoa for Commonwealth Games named

The Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) says Team Samoa has been selected from local and overseas based elite athletes in seven sports - athletics, boxing, judo, rugby 7s, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling.

The men's rugby sevens team and officials will be the first to depart Samoa today followed by the rest of Team Samoa a week later.

An official send-off will be held on Monday, where the Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio will offer words of encouragement, advice and blessing.

Samoa won five medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, including two gold medals by weightlifters.

Altogether Samoa has won 25 medals - 13 in boxing, 11 in weightlifting and one in athletics since it first entered the Games in 1974. All its five golds have been in weightlifting.

The Team:

ATHLETICS

1. Alexander Meli Rose

2. Donny Masele Tuimaseve

3. Jeremy Raponi Dodson

4. Johnny Key

5. Kelvin Tuiala Savaiinaea

6. Kolone Paul Peter Alefosio

7. Nuuausala Sialataua Malota Tuilefano

8. Pesamino Iakopo

9. William Angliss Hunt

AQUATIC - SWIMMING

1. Brandon Lloyd Schuster

2. Lushavel Yvonne Petina Stickland

3. Olivia Jennifer Borg

4. Thomas Kokoro Frost

BOXING

1. Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali

2. Jancen Poutoa

3. Marion Faustino Ah Tong

JUDO

1. William Tai Tin

Derek Sua (Coach)

MENS RUGBY SEVENS

1. Faafoi Falaniko

2. Iafeta Mahony Purcell

3. Levi Nifo Milford

4. Melani Matavao

5. Motu Opetai

6. Neueli Molesi Leitufia

7. Owen Niue

8. Paul Junior Scanlan

9. Steve Onosai

10. Taunuu Niulevaea

11. Uaina Sione

12. Vaafauese Apelu Maliko

13. Vaovasa Afa

WEIGHTLIFTING

1. Don Opeloge

2. Feagaiga Stowers

3. Jack Hitila Opeloge

4. John Lautafi Tafi

5. Petelo Tuiloma Lautusi

6. Vaipava Nevo Ioane

WRESTLING

1. Maulalo Willie Salumalo Alofipo

2. Taitaifono Adam Eti Tamati

Gaku Akazawa (Coach)