Team Samoa consists of local and overseas based elite athletes who will be competing in Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Golf, Tennis, and Weightlifting.

The team is made up of 21 competitors and 11 officials led by Chef de Mission, former Pacific Games gold medalist in tennis, Sulā Tagifano So'onalole-Sam Chong.

For the first time in games history a Covid officer is part of the management team in Henrietta Aviga Merciette.