The side defeated Fiji 64-55 in Australia, yesterday.

Samoa started their lead from the first quarter 15-13 and continued to extend their lead in the second quarter 33-28.

Fiji fought back but was not enough to catch up to the strong Samoan side that continued to lead in the third quarter 48-41.

Samoa defeated PNG 66-48 in their first game.

They will be meeting Malawi in their next game tonight.