Malawi proved to be too strong for the Samoan side after finishing the first quarter with a 15-11 lead.

Samoa came back in the game but it was not good enough to close the 10 points gap between them and Malawi.

Malawi led at second half 31-21.

Samoa failed to score any goals in the third quarter, allowing Malawi to extend with a 44-31 lead.

Samoa will now meet Tonga in the fourth round of the competition, tonight.