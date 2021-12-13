Titles decided in Samoa

The senior and junior leagues wrapped up at the end of November, before an awards ceremony was held at the Football Federation Samoa (FFS) National Headquarters in Tuana’imato earlier this month.

It went down to the wire in the men’s division, with Lupe o le Soaga holding on to win the title a point ahead of Vaipuna SC, while Kiwi won 20 of their 22 games to win the women’s competition by a four-point margin ahead of Faatoia United.

In addition to winning the title, Kiwi FC also celebrated individual awards for Meta Tariu and Repeka Asofa, who were named the premier women’s golden boot and golden glove winners.

Tariu won the award after netting a remarkable 50 goals in the 2021 season.

In the premier men’s division Vaipuna’s John Michael Tumua won the golden boot with 45 goals and Lupe o le Soaga’s Bitner Tafili claimed the golden glove.

FFS President Papalii Samuel Petaia thanked the participating clubs for their support in 2021.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee and all FFS staff, we thank everyone for their commitment,” he said.

“This has been a long season and we have achieved so much in the last three years. I believe next year will be even better, said Petaia.