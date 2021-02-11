Tom Brady throws Super Bowl trophy from one boat to another during parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs in their team's own Florida stadium 31-9 on Monday (NZ time), were joined by their families at the Super Bowl's boat parade. In one photo, Brady holds his 8-year-old daughter Vivian Lake Brady with wife Gisele Bundchen.

Pegged as a “socially distant boat parade” by the official Buccaneers' website, other images from the event show cheerleaders in masks waving to onlookers. Brady turned up in a new boat reportedly worth over $US2 million.

In a video shared to Twitter, the quarterback can be seen throwing the Lombardi trophy to another boat on the water while in another, a smiling, laughing Brady is shown walking unsteadily after he leaves the boat.