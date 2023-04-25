Tonga and Samoa netters start Aus tourney on the right foot

The Pacific's other teams Papua New Guinea and Fiji were unfortunate not to win their opening matches.

Tala dominate Singapore

Defending their series title claimed last year the Tala of Tonga thrashed Singapore 85-40 to open their account.

In the first quarter the Tonga Tala led 21-12 which they followed up with a strong second quarter earning them a 20-goal lead going into half time, with Uneeq Palavi strong in the goal circle and Kelea Iongi strong in defence.

The defending champions kept their foot on the gas and extended their lead to 31 goals heading into the final quarter and charged home winning by 45 goals.

Tifa Moana hold out Pepes

Samoa also came out firing in their day one clash against Papua New Guinea (PNG) .

Led by captain Abigail Latu-Meafou they quickly established a 10-goal lead in the first quarter and extended that lead in the second to 18.

The PNG Pepes clawed the margin back in the third to only 12 at the final break, but the Tifa Moana proved too strong winning the match 66 to 48.