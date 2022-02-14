Underdog Bengals take on Hollywood Rams in Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in in assembling an all-star cast to make sure they played the Super Bowl in their magnificent new home stadium, but nobody was expecting the Cincinnati Bengals, 125-1 outsiders at the start of the season, to be lining up against them.

With another bumper set of all-stars set to make the half-time show a blockbuster too, it's all set up to be a night like no other in Los Angeles.

Absolutely nobody fancied the Bengals, with just six wins in two previous seasons combined, to make it this far - and in fact no team has ever had a worse record in the two years before making the Super Bowl.

But this year it all clicked. With second-year quarterback Joe Burrow reunited with college team-mate Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals have been an attacking team full of highlight-reel big plays.

Burrow and Chase aside, the Bengals have a squad more in keeping with a low-key franchise that has never won the Super Bowl, and went 31 years without even winning a play-off game until this season.

By contrast, since the Rams moved back to LA from St Louis in 2016 they've really taken the Hollywood theme to heart, embarking on an ambitious plan of blockbuster trades to bring in established star players in vital positions.

They have played four Super Bowls in their 86-year history - having started life in Cleveland in 1936, they moved to LA in the 1940s, and to St Louis in the mid-90s, before returning to LA - but have won only one, in 2000.

They have now put down permanent roots in the City of Angels. Owner Stan Kroenke splashed out $5bn to build the stunning SoFi Stadium and bring the Super Bowl back to LA, where it was first staged in 1967 before the game was even known as the Super Bowl - for some reason 'the AFL-NFL World Championship Game' did not catch on as a title.

The Rams last had a first-round draft pick in 2016 and are next scheduled one in 2024. Instead they've got older players on huge wages pushing the salary cap to the limit, but it's all part of their win-now mentality.

It's an interesting approach from Kroenke, who has not exactly demonstrated the same vision at Arsenal, as Gunners fans will tell you.

Most fans in north London will be about as happy with Kroenke's Rams winning on Sunday as Manchester United fans were about the Glazers winning last year's Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.