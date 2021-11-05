Upolu Development Centre programme kicks off

Boys and girls from the U-12, U-14 and U-16 age groups were selected from clubs who were involved in the FFS Youth Competition earlier this year.

They will participate in match training, technical and goal keeping sessions over the seven-week programme.

FFS Upolu East Technical Development Manager Leti Tamasese said the programme helps develop players, with an eye to progressing them into national team systems in future years.

“The Development Centre allows our young players to continue practicing their skills while learning new ones from the quality sessions delivered by our certified coaches,” Tamasese said.

FFS Technical Director Jess Ibrom acknowledged the progress being made by both the Development Centres in Upolu and Savai’i.

“The Development Centre in Savai’i is now in week seven and Upolu got underway last week, which is great to see,” Ibrom said.

“Both centres have seen over 200 players between the ages 8-16 years old take part so far.

“This programme is important to building a stronger foundation for player development in Samoa and we look forward to continuing to provide opportunities for players to access regularly.”