Woods and Mickelson eye tee off in US Open

That doesn't mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the June tournament, but have reserved their spots should they choose to play.

Woods played in his first tournament in more than a year last weekend at the Masters, finishing 47th, as he works his way back from serious injuries suffered in a car crash in February last year.

He has committed to playing at The Open at St Andrews in Scotland in July, but not in the PGA Championship or the US Open.

Mickelson hasn't played on the tour since January after controversial comments he made about a planned Saudi Arabia-backed golf league and his criticisms of the PGA Tour went public.

They were among the 9265 golfers to enter the tournament.

Woods and Mickelson are among 48 players - including 12 past US Open champions - who are exempt and have an automatic entry.

Thousands of other entrants will try to qualify through local tournaments.

Spain's Jon Rahm is the defending champion.

Woods has won the US Open three times: 2000, 2002 and 2008.

It is the only major that Mickelson hasn't won, though he is a six-time runner-up.

Photo: Photosport Caption: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.