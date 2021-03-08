Bids reach $2.5m for Twitter co-founder's first post

"Just setting up my twttr," the post, sent from Mr Dorsey's account in March 2006, reads.

It will be sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) - a unique digital certificate that states who owns a photo, video or other form of online media.

But the post will remain publicly available on Twitter even after it has been auctioned off.

The buyer will receive a certificate, digitally signed and verified by Mr Dorsey, as well as the metadata of the original tweet. The data will include information such as the time the tweet was posted and its text contents.

Most of this information, however, is already publicly available.