Facebook Oversight Board reveals its first cases

All involve decisions originally made by the platform to remove user content.

They include images of female breasts in a post about breast cancer, and an image of a dead child alongside text about whether retaliation was justified against China for its treatment of Uighur Muslims.

The board said Facebook users had submitted 20,000 suggested incidents for review since October 2020.

The arbitration body is inviting the public to comment on the cases - which have all been anonymised - over the next seven days.

If it opts to overrule or alter Facebook's original actions, the firm must both publicly respond and comply.

"Facebook has to follow our decision. And that means if they have taken content down, they have to put it back up. But they also have to use this as a guideline for other similar cases," said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former Prime Minister of Denmark and an Oversight Board member.

She told the BBC the cases had come from around the world and were chosen to "raise questions" about Facebook's policies on hate speech, nudity, dangerous organisations and violence.

The board has not given a date to share its conclusions, but Facebook has previously said it expects cases to be resolved within 90 days, including any action it is told to take.

The six cases are: