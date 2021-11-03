Netflix launches first games on smartphones

Starting Tuesday, the company will roll out updates to its Netflix app on Android smartphones, showing what games are available for download.

To begin with, five mobile games are included for Netflix subscribers.

The company is promising more to come - with no adverts in the game and no in-app purchases like those common in other mobile games.

Of the five games launching with the service, two are linked to the streaming giant's popular Stranger Things series:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Shooting Hoops

"While this is just the beginning of a long journey, we're excited to provide a gaming experience that is differentiated from what is available today - exclusive mobile games with no ads, no in-app payments, included with your Netflix membership," the company said.

While the initial games have relatively simple graphics and casual gameplay, Netflix says it is in very early stages, but plans to eventually create games "for every kind of player".