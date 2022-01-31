TikTok launches plan to fight Holocaust denial

Users who search for terms relating to the Holocaust will be directed towards accurate information.

A total of 17% of content related to the Holocaust on the viral video app either denied or distorted events, Unesco said.

TikTok said it put its "full strength" into removing hate.

Speaking on Holocaust Memorial Day, TikTok said that when people search for a term related to the Holocaust, they will now see a banner at the top of the results page that prompts them to visit a WJC and Unesco website aboutholocaust.org to learn more.

Users will also be pointed to the website if they look up hashtags like #HolocaustSurvivor or #HolocaustRemembrance.

TikTok also said that in the future it would add a permanent banner at the bottom of any video discussing the Holocaust, which will direct users to authoritative information.

"We believe education plays a critical role in striking out hate," said Elizabeth Kanter, TikTok's director of government relations.

"Hateful behaviour is incompatible with TikTok's inclusive environment, and we'll continue to put our full strength behind keeping our platform a place that is free of hate, while harnessing the power of TikTok to educate our community."