Working to unleash the best future for Samoa - Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. New Zealand leadership visited Samoa on 21st – 22nd February, to discuss a collaboration with the Samoan Government with the aim of promoting technology design thinking and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts and Mathematics) subjects in Samoan secondary schools.

Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun, met Ms. Peseta Noumea Simi, CEO of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to outline and present Samsung’s global programme, Solve for Tomorrow, which will be tailored for Samoan youths.

“This is a golden opportunity for Samsung and Pacific nations to collaborate on improving the quality of education outcomes for future generations through innovative solutions and fresh thinking from the youth of today.” said Mr. Chun. Samsung aims to roll out Solve for Tomorrow a global competition that will challenge Samoa’s next generation of innovators to unleash their creativity and empower students to use STEAM to find solutions for pressing local, or global, community challenges.

This is part of Samsung’s global CSR activity which has been launched in over 33 countries since its inception in 2021. Samsung is looking to launch Solve for Tomorrow this year in Samoa as well as three other Pacific nations; Fiji, Tonga and Timor-Leste.

Samsung are proudly supporting Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 as a private sector member. This event will play a pivotal role in bringing today’s leading technologies and innovations closer to more and more people.

Photo: CEO of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ms. Peseta Noumea Simi and Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun