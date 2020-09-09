Xbox Series S: Microsoft confirms price and release date

It said the machine would be the "smallest Xbox ever".

The firm's UK, US and French Twitter accounts are among those to have subsequently confirmed local launch dates of 10 November.

Company watchers have said the advertised price is significantly lower than had been expected.

Microsoft has said the machine is set to cost £250/$299/€249. It is £50 more than the lowest-priced version of the firm's existing Xbox One range.

The company has yet to give a launch date or price for the larger and presumably more powerful Xbox Series X.

The move might help Microsoft woo consumers who might otherwise wait for the price of the Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 machines to fall before deciding which platform to adopt.

"The Xbox Series S in my view, represents a great value compromise in a world of ever-increasing costs for cutting-edge technology," commented Adam Campbell, founder of POC in Play, an organisation that promotes people of colour working in the gaming industry.

"It could be a real winner for the average gamer and an advantage against Xbox’s main rival."

Sony has previously said it plans to sell a version of the PlayStation 5 without a disc drive but has yet to say how much it will cost.