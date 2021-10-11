12 Samoan Private Sector Organisations receive grants

The approved annual grant for the FY2020-2021 is part of the Government’s continuous commitment in supporting and strengthening the ongoing development of the Private Sector and its public-private sector partnership.

Minister of Commerce Leatinuu Wayne Sooalo and Chief Executive Officer, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling handed over the grants to the representatives of the PSOs.

The recipients have affiliations and are registered with MCIL under the Incorporated Societies legislation.

The Samoa Chamber of Commerce Incorporated was granted $50,000, Women in Business Development Incorporated - $45,000, Samoa Association of Manufacturers and Exporters Incorporated – $40,000, Samoa Hotels Association Inc – $35,000, Business of Salafai Association – $22,000, Samoa Federated Farmers Association – $20,000, Savaii Samoa Tourism Association Inc – $13,000, Samoa Mamanu Designs & Manufacturers Association – $10,000, Samoa Information and Technology Association – $8,000, Tautai Samoa Association Incorporated – $3,000, Samoa Banana Farmers Association Inc – $2,000 and the Samoa Farmers Association Inc – $2,000.

From 1997 when the initiative commenced to this year, the Grant had been enhanced from $30,000 to the current amount, $250,000 – Only two private sector organizations were eligible and registered at that time.

As part of the selection criteria, the involved PSOs were considered for their registered memberships, established offices, strategic plans, progress of any development projects being undertaken by the PSO, and most importantly, the submission of audited financial statements.

Minister Leatinuu encouraged the PSOs and their representatives to continue with their development in the Private Sector and also acknowledged their contribution in the economy of the nation through their commercial activities which arouse employment creation and economic prosperity.

