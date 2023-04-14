New Samoa MAF CEO appointed

The appointment was approved by Samoa‘s Cabinet recently following a recommendation by the Interview Panel.

The announcement was revealed in a statement issued by the Office of the Press Secretariat.

The newly appointed MAF CEO has served two consecutive terms as the Chief Executive Officer of the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (S.R.O.S.) over the last six years.

Seuseu began his career as a Quarantine Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture in 2002 and consistently worked his way up on promotion.

He moved to SROS in 2011 as a Principal Research Scientist and was subsequently appointed as CEO in 2017.

His acquired academic and professional qualifications over the years have helped to inform his practice and built on his senior management skills.

Dr Tauati’s successful tenure at the helm of the S.R.O.S attests to his passion for agriculture, and scientific research to achieve excellence for the sector.

He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the University of the South Pacific, Master’s Degree in Bio - Resources Science from the University of Kochi Japan, and a PhD in Molecular Biology and Phytopathology from the University of Bristol - United Kingdom.

Dr Tauati succeeds Tilafono David Hunter who was CEO of the MAF over the last six consecutive years. Tilafono did not reapply for the position.

Photo supplied