Preschoolers celebrate Teuila Festival

About 100 preschoolers, teachers and family members held their own version of Teuila in their school recently.

Traditional Samoan songs and dances were performed by the students and their teachers.

One parent who did not want to be identified told Talamua that their small commemoration of the Teuila was something her children was looking forward to.

“I’m pretty sure all other children as well from this pre-school were all looking forward to this event to have some fun and a change of activities from the stressful lockdown as well as just sitting in their rooms and study,” she said.

“It maybe small but it’s all about the smiles of the children.”

Their proceedings will go towards developing the school at whichever area that needs assistance monetarily.

The Teuila festival was first held in 1991 and has grown to become one of Samoa's most popular annual events which everyone looks forward to as a time to celebrate all that’s wonderful about being Samoan.

Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and Samoa’s closed borders to keep the country safe, the 31st Annual Teuila Festival was mainly digitalized and scaled-back which featured a number of events during 29 August – 4 September.

