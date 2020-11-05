John Legend and Chrissy Teigen give their kids an early lesson in citizenship

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their young children appeared on stage together briefly.

"I want to send a shoutout -- actually, can you come onstage, baby?" he asked. "I want you guys to see, my wife is here. My daughter, Luna, is here. My son, Miles, is here. We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy."

This was the first public appearance Teigen had made since the recent loss of their son, Jack.

"I want to do a special song that I dedicated to my wife a little while ago," he said."I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now. This song is called 'Never Break.'"