 

New Zealander jailed in US for producing child pornography

BY: Loop Pacific
10:51, February 14, 2022
A 28-year-old New Zealander has been jailed for 21 years in the United States for producing child pornography.

Aucklander Troy George Skinner made headlines when he travelled to the US state of Virginia to meet a teenage girl he had chatted to online.

The girl's mother shot him in the neck as he was trying to smash his way into their home on 22 June, 2018.

Skinner fled from the house but collapsed in a neighbour's yard, where he was caught by members of the local Goochland County sheriff's office.

A local newspaper, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, reported Skinner created 49 videos around sexual acts that he had persuaded the 14-year-old to perform online.

 

Photo supplied Caption: Troy George Skinner 

     

Source: 
RNZ
Tags: 
New Zealander
Child pornography
Jail term
US
