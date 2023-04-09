Manu Samoa 7s downs Fiji and remains unbeaten in Singapore

The side defeated the national team 28-7.

Samoa had a fiery start with two converted tries.

Paul Scanlan went in first, finishing off a well-executed team effort.

Tuna Tuitama backed this up with their second try, making the Fijian defenders look like amateurs in the game, running a straight line through.

Fiji’s restart woes continues as they gave away precious possession.

But after some patient play they were able to get on the scoresheet through Iowane Teba seeing Fiji trail 7-14 at the breather.

Fiji was deprived off possession in the majority of the second half and when they do have the ball, they either lose it at the breakdown or loose passes.

Two more tries to Samoa, the last through an intercept sealed them the win.

Samoa defeated Spain 28-24 in their first pool game.

The team also won their third pool game against Canada 39-7.

Samoa will be facing Uruguay in the Cup Quarterfinals.