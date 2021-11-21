Manu Samoa name squad to face Barbarians

The clash at Twickenham is the only match to be played from Samoa's original end-of-year tour, with earlier tests against Georgia, Uruguay and Spain cancelled because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua has selected a balanced squad including ten debutants and a handful of wily veterans.

Veteran lock Joe Tekori will make his swansong appearance for the Manu next Saturday, fresh from scoring a try for the French Barbarians in their win over Tonga.

US based prop Sakaria Taulafo, France-based Viliamu Afatia and UK-based winger Sinoti Sinoti will also pull on the blue jersey once again.

Vaovasamanaia was unable to travel to the Northern Hemisphere and will be cheering on from his home in Samoa.

The former test midfielder has been working virtually on preparations with interim coaches and former Manu Samoa starts Lemalu Tusiata Pisi and Census Johnston, who are being assisted by Kane Thompson, Terry Fanolua and London-based Niuafolau Faautu Talapusi.

Vaovasamanaia is excited for the opportunity to take on the Baabaas.

"We are under no illusions at the enormity of the task ahead in our match against the Barbarians," he said.

"I do believe we have selected a well-balanced, exciting group of players who have a great opportunity to add to the rich history of Barbarians matches.

"I am excited for the management group and players for the opportunity to play at HQ and also for our supporters and fans that Manu Samoa gets to take the field for the last international match of 2021."

Manu Samoa squad:

1. Afaesetiti Amosa, AJ Alatimu, Aki Seiuli, Alexander Luatua, Aviata Silago, Benjamin Nee-Nee, Elijah Niko, JJ Taulagi, Joe Tekori, John Ulugia, Mathew Luamanu, Michael Alaalatoa, Mikaele Tapili, Nigel Hunt, Opetera Peleseuma, Paul Alo-Emile (c), Reece Anapu, Sakaria Taulafo, Salo Tutaia, Senio Toleafoa, Sinoti Sinoti, Taiso Silafai Leaana, Tala Gray, Viliamu Afatia.

Photo: Manu Samoa Caption: Manu Samoa's squad in much changes from the side that toured New Zealand in June/July.