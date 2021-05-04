Matty Johns reveals plan to coach Samoa with brother Joey and SBW

Matt Parish currently coaches Toa Samoa but he’s under pressure to keep his job, with news earlier this year players have been lobbying to replace him.

Johns was asked on Sunday Night With Matty Johns if he was serious about taking the job, having mentioned it briefly during last week’s program.

“They’ve got a head coach at the moment there. But I spoke to Joey (Andrew) again about it today, and yeah (we are serious), definitely,” Johns said.

“We’ve got full-time jobs so I don’t know how it would work out, and Joey has been talking to Sonny Bill Williams as well.

“We would do it for nothing. Quite seriously, and Joey is the same, you wouldn’t take a cent. Sonny wouldn’t.

“It would be a bit of three-way coaching. I don’t know how it would work, but in my opinion Samoa should be emulating what Tonga are doing.

“There should be a goal that within a couple of years Samoa should be beating Australia, like Tonga have been doing.

“I want to be respectful because they do have a coach, but if something happens then Joey and I are available.”

Tonga has risen from an international also-ran to a force in recent years, competing with Tier 1 teams Australia, England, and New Zealand.

Johns mentioned the likes of in-form NRL superstars Jarome Luai, Brian To’o, Junior Paul, and Dylan Brown to highlight the potential within the Samoa squad.

Luai and To’o - Penrith’s rising stars - were sitting on the couch next to Johns on Sunday night.

He’s keen to get the Johns brothers, as well as SBW, coaching the national side.

“Having someone like these guys, who have done it all, would be pretty special,” Luai said.