Quarantine requirement poses difficult balancing act for Manusina

The Manusina are through to the final qualification tournament, expected to take place in Europe in May, four months before the World Cup kicks off in New Zealand.

All of the players are amateurs, and Coach Ramsey Tomokino said if they had to spend a month in quarantine on top of the World Cup proper it could be a bridge too far.

"It would mean some players might have to leave their jobs or just say no because their employment is their livelihood, and that is the difference between the men's and the women's game, where we're not full-time professional athletes.

"It would hit us pretty hard actually if that was the case."

Tomokino said it was not an easy scenario, and all they can do was wait for the official word, hoping the union was able to compensate players well enough so that they might take the required time off.