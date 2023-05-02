Samoa in 6th place ahead of Toulouse 7s

The Toulouse 7s is scheduled to be held next weekend.

Samoa is currently trailing behind Australia with 111 points in the overall standings.

Australia is in fifth place with 112 points.

Series leaders New Zealand has 164 under its name ahead of Argentina with 140 points. Fiji is in third place with 130 points.

France is in fourth place with 122 points ahead of Australia with 112 points.

Samoa will face Ireland in their first game in Toulouse on Friday, 12 May.

Their second game will be played a day after against Japan before they take on Australia.