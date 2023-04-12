Elderly father seeks help from Samoa Victim Support Group

The 50-year-old told SVSG that he became unemployed and could not provide for his family when he was diagnosed with an illness.

His eldest son aged 21 found employment close to home, earning minimum wages that supported his siblings’ daily needs, and the father’s medicine.

And his wife became another breadwinner, and things started to get back to normal.

According to SVSG, the elderly father revealed that his wife went to work and left her family for another man.

While the younger children were distressed from missing their mother, the unwell and unemployed father had no choice but to return with his children to his village, to start over again.

It was while settling in at his family home that the father called the Helpline; for food and clothing for his children during this time. The eldest son remained in town to continue with his employment to provide the family.

“As a child safe organization, SVSG immediately reached out to its network of village leaders in this area to provide the relevant support services to the father and his children,” stated SVSG.

“Together with the SVSG village representatives, SVSG had ensured that the father and his children had food and clothing to support them during this time, hence, contributed to progress made towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG1: No Poverty) and (SDG4: Gender Equality).

“Through the Helpline, SVSG continues to assist victims of gender-based violence, who had the courage to speak out.

SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang is sending a reminder to the community that “gender-based violence does not discriminate. It affects people of all ages, gender and nationality.”

“The good thing is, we can address it, once we acknowledge and accept that it is not a private matter, but a collective responsibility.”

The SVSG is a non-profit organization that provides support and assistance to victims of gender-based violence and the vulnerable members of the community. The organization offers a range of services, including counseling, legal support, and emergency assistance through its 24 hour free Helpline.

Photo supplied