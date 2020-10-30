Heavy rain and flood advisory for Samoa

According to the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority, members of the public sought assistance to get to their families to the other side of the crossing at Mulivai Safata and other areas.

Small vehicles were also unable to cross with access only to pick-up trucks and higher vehicles.

The Samoa Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain advisory for all areas of Samoa.

“An active convergence zone analyzed Northeast of Samoa with a broad cloud band as seen on the satellite imageries this afternoon.”

According to Samoa Met, the impact would be heavy downpours with poor visibility, gusty winds, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, pooling near roadsides and waterways.

Overflow of rivers is also expected.

Photo source Samoa Fire and Emergency Safety Authority