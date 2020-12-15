Heavy rainfall and gusty winds associated with Cyclone Zazu to affect Samoa

Category 1 Cyclone Zazu was located at about 533km South Southwest of Tafitoala at 2am (local time) today.

TC Zazu is moving east at the speed of 11kph and expecting to recurve southeast later today and intensifying.

However, an active convergence zone which links to Tropical Cyclone Zazu remains over Samoa and will continue to bring occasional showers with heavy rainfall and gusty winds, high combined waves and swells, flooding to all major rivers and vulnerable locations. As for now all warnings and advisories remains in effect for all of Samoa.

Potential Impacts:

Heavy downpours with poor visibility, gusty winds, foggy and slippery roads over mountain passes and ranges, pooling near roadsides and waterways. Very rough seas and high surf, with possible coastal flooding to exposed locations. High potential for river over flows and landslides.

The next severe weather information will be issued at 5pm (local time)

Photo Samoa Meteorology Services/Facebook