New Apolima-Uta Learning Centre offers a safe hub for unemployed youth

The centre has become a reality through the support of Australia’s Direct Aid Programme, and contribution from the women’s committees, churches and the Apolima League of Employees.

The centre is a safe learning hub where unemployed youth in the community can learn basic literacy and numeracy skills that will help get them into the workforce.

Unemployment is a global problem, and committed community of Apolima-Uta has been commended for proactively finding ways to help the most vulnerable in their community.

Australia’s Direct Aid Programme is a small grants program designed to support local community groups and organisations engaged in development activities.

Photo supplied Australia HC Caption: Apolima-Uta Learning Centre