Nurses on Savai'i test positive for Covid-19

Association President Solialofi Papali'i told TV1Samoa that 14 nurses working at the Sataua District Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 as did two nurses working at Safotu District Hospital and six nurses at the Malietoa Tanumafili II Hospital at Tuasivi.

Papali'i and the Nurses Association travelled to Savai'I to offer support for their members and to personally hand out special financial bonuses which are part of $32,000 allocated by the Association for their members to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

Papali'i said that it was only a matter of time before the frontline nurses became infected, especially as inter-island travel has resumed.

Speaking from Savai'i, Papali'i said the nurses have had their workload increase as more people become infected.

She said this is over and above their normal duties of caring and treating patients who do not have Covid-related ailments.

Photo credit TV1 Samoa Caption: Samoa Nurses Association President Solialofi Papali'i