Person of interest identified in killing of grandmother Maria Brown

The 77-year-old grandmother is originally from Savaii in Samoa and she lived in New Zealand since 1995.

A homicide investigation was launched after a family member found Brown deceased inside her home in Onehunga in central Auckland around 10am on Sunday, 5 June.

Detective Inspector Auckland CIB Scott Beard said Police can confirm a person of interest has been identified and that this person is not at large in the community.

“For legal reasons Police are constrained in further comment around this person of interest, or their current location.”

“Police are satisfied that this person does not pose any risk to the community,” he said.

Brown said the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided in due course.

He said that Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Brown’s family’s plan is to hold two funeral services for her – one in NZ and one in Samoa, reports Stuff.Co.

Brown, a widow who lived alone, left behind a twin sister, who lives in American Samoa.

Photo source NZ Herald Caption: Police at the Onehunga address in central Auckland (Inset) Maria Brown