Samoa Commission of Inquiry into electoral matters continues

TV1Samoa reports more than 20 people attended the first session raising issues from cleaning up rolls, voter eligibility, and candidates' qualifications.

One woman said village councils should be used to ensure registered voters live within electorate boundaries.

A male elector suggested adding a third seat as more people move into various districts.

One commissioner Tupuola Koki Tuala said it's a challenge for the office to locate those on the roll, and that cleaning up the national roll will address such issues.

Eligible voters and interested members of the public have been encouraged to attend and voice their concerns.