Samoa launches third gun amnesty in five years

TV1Samoa reported Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil indicated the amnesty also included explosives in their possession.

It was the third amnesty since Fuiavailili took command of the country's constabulary in 2015.

It followed increasing numbers of illegal firearms and ammunition that had been recovered during police raids.

Last November a major raid garnered 10,000 marijuana plants and illegal firearms and ammunition.

In April and August police raids also captured more guns.

''Turn these illegal arms in and keep us a little safer,'' said Fuiavailili.

The amnesty ends on 31 December.