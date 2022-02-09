Samoa Police arrest 4 drug suspects

The men aged between 30 and 35 are known to have previous convictions.

Officers are also looking for a known drug dealer who frequents the location at Vaigaga where the raid took place on Wednesday morning last week.

Among the contrabands seized by law authorities include cash, methamphetamine, marijuana, utensils, weighing apparatus, ammunition and a truck load of items suspected to be stolen goods.

The items confiscated include seven packets of “ice” weighed at 2.36 grams with an estimated street value of $2,500.

“These 7 packets of methamphetamine seem to be ready for sale,” Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Tupai Samuelu told the media adding that the cash seized from the raid is over $4,300 tala.

“The evidence points to the drugs coming in through our borders,” observed Deputy Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino.

“We have to work together to fight against drugs in our community,”

Police Minister Faualo Lefau Harry Schuster is concerned with the increasing presence of imported hard drugs such as “ice.”

“It’s a matter that must be confronted not only by Government but every individual who genuinely advocates a Drug Free Samoa for the sake of our children and future generations,” said Faualo.

“It’s our universal duty to work with police from matais to village councils let’s all unite to be part of the solution and not the problem.”

“Be the Police eyes and ears in our community. I can assure you the information received will be treated with complete confidentially,” the Minister said.

The raid was executed discreetly by the Technical Operations Squad (TOS) reports Savali newspaper.

Photo supplied Savali newspaper