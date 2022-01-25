Samoa Police ensures safety of people and communities

The Force has deployed officers to patrol the streets, setting up road blocks at the designated road intersections and scrutinizing supermarkets and all other businesses if they are adhere to take precautionary measures to contain the pandemic.

Samoa Police also encouraged wishes everyone to stay home and be safe.

“We would also like to acknowledge the support of our nation in the execution of our duties for this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through words of encouragement and deference shown as we are working to ensure the safety of our nation.”

Samoa is on a 72-hour lockdown which ends at 6pm on Thursday.