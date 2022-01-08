Samoa Police records increase in use of drugs

A drug bust netted 4 utensils, $5,000 tala cash, viagra tablets, electronic scale, fake plate numbers (Regulate, 2Pac), marijuana leaves weighing .57 grams as well as flash drives and hard drives.

Police confirmed arresting two individuals in connection with Thursday’s raid who are currently in custody awaiting remand.

Police also raided a property in the Faleata district where they confiscated illicit drugs weighing 19 grams.

Police arrested eight people including one female and seized paraphernalia, guns and cash valued at more than $20,000 tala.