Samoa Police recover body of missing fisherman

The man went missing on Thursday while on a fishing trip.

The Ministry of Police and Prisons confirmed that Police divers found his body on Saturday reports Radio Polynesia.

Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services is continuing investigations into this matter.

“We ask for the public’s patience and we convey our sincerest condolences to the affected families.

“As we experience severe weather conditions, Ministry advises the travelling public to drive safely on the roads and drive slowly. Make sure you reach your destination safely.

“To the pedestrians, please keep clear of roads and be safe.

This also serves to remind our families living in low-lying areas to keep safe from flooding. Look out for each other and stay dry.

“To our fishermen, a gentle reminder to stay clear of the waters! Your safety is our number one priority.”

Samoa Meteorological Services has issued a heavy rain and flood advisory.

