Samoa records 1 death, 275 new community cases

The deceased had no known comorbidities and was unvaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

His death was reported in the 24-hour period to 2pm yesterday.

The ministry has also confirmed 275 new community cases in the monitoring period.

This brings the total number of confirmed community cases to 2,997 of which 1,583 remain active cases.

There are 12 cases currently in managed isolation at the Moto’otua National Hospital.

Three critical cases are in ICU.

The highest number of cases of 382 are in the 25 to 29 years age group.

This is followed by the 20 to 24 years age group then the 30 to 34 years.

A total of 27,830 RATs have been administered to date by the Ministry.

Photo Ministry of Health Caption: Vaccination underway in communities