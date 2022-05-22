Samoa reports new Covid cases, 1 death

Two of the cases arrived on a flight on a Fiji Airways flight on 14 May and six cases were on an Air New Zealand flight on 15 May.

The passengers on both the flights followed the revised travel regulations advised by the Health Ministry, which now only requires the travelers to self-isolate for 7 days and to provide the Health Ministry with results of mandatory Covid-19 tests they are required to take on the third and seventh days of their self-isolation.

The Ministry of Health’s latest situational report said there were 331 new cases.

The number of Covid-related deaths has increased to 25 with the death of a 64-year old man who had known comorbidities.

He was fully vaccinated and had also received his booster shot.

There are seven patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital.