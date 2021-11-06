Samoa Shipping secures new jobs for seafarers

Samoa Shipping Services has confirmed that the seafarers will join other Samoans working on the MSC Vurtuosa and the MSC Seashore cruise ships.

The latest recruitment is the first for Samoa after a lapse of four months, said SSS Chief Executive Officer, Lautimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai.

“In previous years, the highest number of new sailors’ recruited per group averages between 15-20,” added Lautimuia. “Our vision for the future is to increase these opportunities for all our graduates.”

A government release said the new recruits are graduates from the Mulinu’u based School of Maritime.

The seafarers will join 261 Samoan sailors already working abroad.

238 sailors are employed on cruise ships and 33 are on cargo ships.

Cabinet has given the green light for more employment opportunities to be secured by Samoa Shipping Services.

Lautimuia said all sailors leaving Samoa for employment must be fully vaccinated and comply with all the medical checks and requirements.

“All our contractual employees for cruise and cargo ships abroad cannot leave Samoa if they are fully vaccinated complemented by meeting all the necessary medical check-ups to ensure that they are fully protected from the COVID-19,” he said.

Samoan seafarers securing employment overseas have contributed significantly to the country’s economy through remittances.

Photo Samoa Shipping Services Caption: Newly recruited seafarers